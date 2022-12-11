Bryant 104, Manhattan 97, OT

Walker 9-14 1-1 20, Brelsford 3-5 4-4 11, Gross-Bullock 8-15 1-3 20, Pride 3-9 6-6 13, Ozabor 1-1 0-0 2, Timberlake 8-11 7-12 23, Latimer 2-6 5-5 9, Edert 2-7 1-2 6, Mosher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-68 25-33 104.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs