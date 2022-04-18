Brunson 41 points, Mavs 22 made 3s to beat Jazz in Game 2 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 18, 2022
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Spencer Dinwiddie, right, celebrate a 3-point basket made by Brunson in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, left, defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) attempts a 3-point basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) goes up for a shot-attempt after getting past Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) defends as Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) works to the basket in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic stands on the court during a timeout in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) defends as Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, center, passes the ball as he falls to the floor in front of Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) and Jazz's Rudy Gobert (27) in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber, left front, Davis Bertans, left rear, and Reggie Bullock, right rear, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, right, in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban, center, and players on the bench cheer on their team's play against the Utah Jazz in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, center, loses control of the ball as Dallas Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, left, and Dorian Finney-Smith, right, defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Dallas.
18 of18
DALLAS (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 41 points, Maxi Kleber had 25 with eight of Dallas' playoff-record 22 made 3-points and the Mavericks, without superstar Luka Doncic, evened up their first-round series with a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 2 on Monday night.
The Mavericks, in danger of dropping the first two games after opening the playoffs with home-court advantage for the first time since their NBA title 11 years ago, overcame a 10-point deficit after halftime.
