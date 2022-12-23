Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul after Miller signing

BOSTON (AP) — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

The team said Thursday it would overhaul the process that collapsed when it gave Miller an entry-level deal last month even though the Arizona Coyotes previously relinquished their rights after drafting him in 2020.