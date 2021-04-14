Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to pair with Garrett on D-line

CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, who will pair him with All-Pro Myles Garrett to chase quarterbacks and maybe get them deeper in the playoffs.
Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, hasn't always played up to his reputation. He also has dealt with numerous injuries, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years and Clowney visited the team Wednesday for the second time in recent weeks.