OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had a career-high 31 points as Weber State won its ninth consecutive home game, romping past Northern Arizona 92-59 on Thursday night.

Brown went 6 of 12 from 3-point range as the Wildcats had 18 3s — their most ever against a Division I opponent — on 36 attempts. They were 14 of 21 inside the arc.