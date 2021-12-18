Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri Dec. 18, 2021 Updated: Dec. 18, 2021 7:14 p.m.
1 of9 Utah's Lahat Thioune, center, fights off Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Javon Pickett, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Missouri's Amari Davis, left, shoots over Utah's Jaxon Brenchley, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks to pass between Utah's Lahat Thioune, right, and Rollie Worster, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Missouri's Ronnie DeGray III celebrates with teammates during the final minute of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Missouri's Javon Pickett, right, is fouled by Utah's Lahat Thioune, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Utah head coach Craig Smith, left, tries to calm down Marco Anthony during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 27 points, Jarron Coleman hit a huge 3-pointer and Missouri defeated Utah 83-75 on Saturday.
The game was tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with 2:02 remaining. A minute later, Both Gach answered with two free throws for Utah, then Coleman buried a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 32 seconds left. It was Missouri's largest lead of the game and the Tigers finished it off with a series of free throws.