Brown's 19 leads Eastern Kentucky past Morehead State, 78-71

Recommended Video:

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had 19 points to lead five Eastern Kentucky players in double figures as the Colonels got past Morehead State 78-71 on Thursday night.

Tre King and Ty Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Colonels. Michael Moreno chipped in 12 points, and Tariq Balogun had 10.

Tyzhaun Claude scored a season-high 23 points for the Eagles (12-14, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Djimon Henson added 16 points and six rebounds. Justin Thomas had 16 points.

Jordan Walker, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Eagles, was held to 5 points on 1-of-13 shooting.

Eastern Kentucky (13-13, 10-3) plays Austin Peay on the road on Saturday. Morehead State faces Murray State on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com