Brown 65, Hartford 51

Anya 5-7 2-4 12, Ndur 3-5 1-2 7, Lilly 4-11 0-0 11, Wojcik 8-12 0-0 19, Cooley 3-5 1-2 7, Ferrari 2-4 0-0 5, Lewis 0-0 0-2 0, Cowan 1-4 0-0 3, Kloman 0-1 0-0 0, Erold 0-0 0-0 0, Klores 0-1 1-2 1, Lesburt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-50 5-12 65.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute