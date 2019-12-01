Brooks scores 26; short-handed Grizzlies beat Wolves 115-107

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 115-107 road win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jae Crowder had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bruno Caboclo finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which was without star rookie Ja Morant because of back spasms and starting center Jonas Valančiūnas because of an illness.

Brooks scored 12 of his points in the second half as the Grizzlies countered each Minnesota run to snap a six-game losing streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 18 points.

A sloppy start by both teams followed the afternoon tip-off. They combined to shoot 35% in the first half with 15 total turnovers.

Neither team led by more than five points and Memphis went into half with a 48-47 lead after Minnesota’s Robert Covington hit a buzzer-beating jumper after stealing an inbounds pass from Bruno Caboclo.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen drives past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Shabazz Napier during the first half of a NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Minneapolis.

The final minute included a 3-pointer by Josh Okogie that hit the side of the backboard, a missed layup by Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton and Okogie getting fouled at halfcourt while off-balance.

The Wolves appeared ready to shake their lackluster start in the second half when they as Towns scored the team’s first nine points and Minnesota tied the game at 61-all. Memphis followed with an 8-0 run.

The Wolves had a 12-0 run to take a 72-69 lead before a 10-0 run by the Grizzlies. Memphis finished the third quarter with a 15-3 run in which Minnesota went without a field goal.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant missed the game with an aggravation of back spasms. The team announced that he is considered week to week with the injury. The No. 2 overall draft pick out of Murray State leads all rookies with 18.6 points per game. … Kyle Anderson (right heel soreness) was out. Brandon Clarke (left hip soreness) started after being labeled questionable but didn’t play in the second half. … Memphis got 53 points from its bench. … The Grizzlies are 5-0 when Brooks scores 20 or more points. … The Wolves welcomed back Memphis PG Tyus Jones with a first-quarter video. A Minnesota native, Jones played four seasons for the Wolves. Jones said he was going to have about 75 family and friends in attendance, including his AAU team.

Timberwolves: Backup PG Shabazz Napier made his return after missing 12 games with a right hamstring strain. F Jake Layman missed his fifth straight game with a left toe sprain. … Wiggins was 1 of 6 from 3-point territory, tying Anthony Peeler for the most 3s in franchise history. … Towns scored just four points in the first half. He finished the game 1 of 10 from 3.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Finish a back-to-back set Monday at home against Indiana.

Timberwolves: Travel to Dallas to play Wednesday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports