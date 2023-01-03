Brooklyn Nets Stax

|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Durant
|36
|36.0
|381-675
|.564
|61-169
|241-259
|.931
|1064
|29.6
|Irving
|27
|36.3
|263-527
|.499
|84-224
|98-108
|.907
|708
|26.2
|Claxton
|34
|28.0
|182-245
|.743
|0-1
|42-91
|.462
|406
|11.9
|Warren
|13
|20.2
|57-104
|.548
|7-22
|12-14
|.857
|133
|10.2
|O'Neale
|34
|35.1
|114-276
|.413
|80-185
|16-25
|.640
|324
|9.5
|Curry
|25
|21.1
|78-181
|.431
|40-100
|18-19
|.947
|214
|8.6
|Harris
|30
|25.3
|93-216
|.431
|56-146
|13-19
|.684
|255
|8.5
|Watanabe
|24
|19.2
|70-125
|.560
|37-71
|14-19
|.737
|191
|8.0
|Simmons
|27
|26.9
|98-164
|.598
|0-1
|18-42
|.429
|214
|7.9
|Sumner
|32
|14.7
|77-168
|.458
|16-57
|54-58
|.931
|224
|7.0
|Thomas
|27
|13.6
|57-138
|.413
|12-31
|47-60
|.783
|173
|6.4
|Mills
|25
|12.2
|49-104
|.471
|30-72
|14-15
|.933
|142
|5.7
|Morris
|19
|11.4
|27-61
|.443
|19-39
|6-6
|1.000
|79
|4.2
|Sharpe
|20
|8.9
|30-57
|.526
|4-5
|13-19
|.684
|77
|3.9
|Duke
|14
|9.0
|19-43
|.442
|0-6
|4-8
|.500
|42
|3.0
|Edwards
|13
|5.7
|6-22
|.273
|2-11
|1-2
|.500
|15
|1.2
|Williams
|1
|5.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|37
|240.7
|1601-3106
|.515
|448-1140
|611-764
|.800
|4261
|115.2
|OPPONENTS
|37
|240.7
|1479-3267
|.453
|446-1225
|696-919
|.757
|4100
|110.8
