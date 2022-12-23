Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 31 36.5 335-594 .564 52-144 212-229 .926 934 30.1
Irving 22 36.6 213-435 .490 61-181 88-96 .917 575 26.1
Claxton 29 27.8 149-202 .738 0-1 38-83 .458 336 11.6
O'Neale 30 35.4 96-248 .387 68-164 16-25 .640 276 9.2
Curry 21 21.6 66-148 .446 34-85 17-18 .944 183 8.7
Harris 29 25.7 90-212 .425 55-144 12-17 .706 247 8.5
Warren 8 16.6 30-54 .556 3-10 5-6 .833 68 8.5
Simmons 22 27.1 82-133 .617 0-1 18-37 .486 182 8.3
Watanabe 19 19.2 57-101 .564 31-58 9-13 .692 154 8.1
Sumner 27 15.6 69-149 .463 16-54 50-54 .926 204 7.6
Thomas 24 14.6 53-132 .402 11-30 47-60 .783 164 6.8
Mills 22 12.1 45-96 .469 27-66 11-12 .917 128 5.8
Morris 19 11.4 27-61 .443 19-39 6-6 1.000 79 4.2
Sharpe 17 8.9 23-45 .511 3-4 12-17 .706 61 3.6
Duke 14 9.0 19-43 .442 0-6 4-8 .500 42 3.0
Edwards 13 5.7 6-22 .273 2-11 1-2 .500 15 1.2
Williams 1 5.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 32 240.8 1360-2675 .508 382-998 546-683 .799 3648 114.0
OPPONENTS 32 240.8 1281-2811 .456 397-1058 608-806 .754 3567 111.5
REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 10 195 205 6.6 163 5.3 73 0 26 109 49
Irving 18 87 105 4.8 99 4.5 60 0 18 52 22
Claxton 75 174 249 8.6 39 1.3 84 0 21 36 68
O'Neale 25 129 154 5.1 133 4.4 98 0 30 55 20
Curry 4 40 44 2.1 50 2.4 41 0 12 21 4
Harris 12 69 81 2.8 49 1.7 72 0 18 17 9
Warren 7 13 20 2.5 13 1.6 14 0 5 3 1
Simmons 19 125 144 6.5 132 6.0 80 0 28 49 12
Watanabe 15 43 58 3.1 20 1.1 30 0 7 8 10
Sumner 10 31 41 1.5 40 1.5 43 0 25 29 5
Thomas 3 29 32 1.3 35 1.5 22 0 9 19 3
Mills 5 17 22 1.0 30 1.4 11 0 6 11 1
Morris 9 35 44 2.3 19 1.0 23 0 6 11 4
Sharpe 22 35 57 3.4 10 .6 30 0 3 12 10
Duke 6 9 15 1.1 12 .9 23 0 5 13 1
Edwards 6 8 14 1.1 2 .2 3 0 3 4 1
Williams 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 1 0 0 2 0
TEAM 246 1040 1286 40.2 846 26.4 708 1 222 451 220
OPPONENTS 358 1023 1381 43.2 739 23.1 602 0 247 443 119
