Brooklyn 136, Indiana 133

Edwards 3-9 0-0 6, Morris 4-7 6-6 15, Sharpe 8-13 4-5 20, Mills 10-20 1-2 24, Sumner 7-13 6-7 21, Watanabe 4-10 1-2 10, Duke Jr. 3-8 1-4 7, Thomas 13-20 4-6 33, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 52-100 23-32 136.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs