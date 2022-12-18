Brooklyn 124, Detroit 121

Durant 14-22 12-13 43, O'Neale 4-6 0-0 11, Claxton 3-4 0-0 6, Irving 13-23 7-8 38, Simmons 2-5 0-0 4, Morris 1-1 0-0 2, Warren 3-4 0-0 6, Harris 1-4 0-0 3, Watanabe 1-4 0-0 3, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Sumner 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 44-80 21-23 124.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies