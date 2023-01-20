Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Harris 3-6 0-0 9, O'Neale 4-9 2-2 13, Claxton 8-9 4-8 20, Irving 18-29 4-6 48, Simmons 3-7 0-0 6, Warren 2-4 0-0 5, Watanabe 1-3 0-0 3, Curry 3-8 2-2 10, Sumner 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 43-80 13-20 117.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships