Brooklyn 113, Washington 107

Avdija 3-7 1-2 7, Kuzma 10-25 3-4 25, Porzingis 8-14 9-14 27, Beal 9-20 6-9 25, Mo.Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, Kispert 3-5 1-2 8, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 1-5 3-3 5. Totals 39-89 23-34 107.

BROOKLYN (113)

Durant 13-20 11-11 39, O'Neale 2-9 3-3 8, Claxton 3-6 1-2 7, Harris 5-10 0-0 14, Irving 9-21 7-8 27, Ma.Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Sumner 3-6 0-0 8, Thomas 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 39-84 24-26 113.

Washington 28 25 24 30 107
Brooklyn 29 28 23 33 113

3-Point Goals_Washington 6-24 (Porzingis 2-3, Kuzma 2-8, Kispert 1-3, Beal 1-6, Avdija 0-1, Gill 0-1, Goodwin 0-1, Mo.Morris 0-1), Brooklyn 11-26 (Harris 4-6, Durant 2-3, Sumner 2-4, Irving 2-6, O'Neale 1-5, Curry 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 51 (Porzingis 19), Brooklyn 35 (Claxton, O'Neale 8). Assists_Washington 19 (Beal 6), Brooklyn 22 (O'Neale 7). Total Fouls_Washington 21, Brooklyn 25. A_15,963 (17,732)

