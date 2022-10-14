Brooklyn 112, Minnesota 102

Durant 7-17 3-4 20, O'Neale 4-9 1-1 11, Claxton 3-3 2-2 8, Irving 8-17 6-8 26, Simmons 1-3 0-0 2, K.Edwards 0-0 2-2 2, Morris 2-9 2-2 7, Watanabe 1-2 1-2 4, Sharpe 5-9 5-5 15, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-88 24-28 112.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien