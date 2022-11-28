Skip to main content
Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102.

BROOKLYN (109)

Durant 19-24 4-4 45, O'Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Claxton 7-10 3-5 17, Irving 9-17 0-0 20, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0, J.Harris 5-11 5-5 17, Curry 1-4 0-0 3, Sumner 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 44-81 12-14 109.

Orlando 28 23 25 26 102
Brooklyn 23 29 35 22 109

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-31 (G.Harris 4-6, Bol 3-6, F.Wagner 3-6, Banchero 1-1, Schofield 1-1, Houstan 1-3, K.Harris 0-2, M.Wagner 0-2, Hampton 0-4), Brooklyn 9-28 (Durant 3-5, Irving 2-5, J.Harris 2-8, Curry 1-3, O'Neale 1-5, Sumner 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 35 (Houstan 7), Brooklyn 42 (Claxton 13). Assists_Orlando 18 (Banchero 5), Brooklyn 20 (Durant, O'Neale 5). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Brooklyn 19. A_15,704 (17,732)

