Brooklyn 108, Atlanta 107

Durant 8-17 9-9 26, O'Neale 3-6 0-0 7, Claxton 8-9 1-2 17, Irving 11-22 1-1 28, Simmons 5-10 0-2 10, Warren 1-5 0-0 2, Watanabe 2-6 0-0 4, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Mills 3-3 3-3 12, Sumner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-83 14-17 108.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies