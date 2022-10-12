Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97

Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien