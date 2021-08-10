British tennis pro Konta: 'massive range' of COVID symptoms HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 4:32 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - Britain's Johanna Konta plays a shot against Cori Gauff in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, in this Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, file photo. Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta returned to competition Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, after a two-month absence during which she caught COVID-19 and dealt with what she called “a massive range of symptoms.” “Definitely the worst illness I've experienced for a very long time,” Konta said in an interview with The Associated Press. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this March 27, 2021, file photo, Johanna Konta of Britain, returns to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, USA. Johanna Konta won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, she said Tuesday July 13, 2021, two weeks after missing Wimbledon because a member of her team had contracted the coronavirus. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta returned to competition Tuesday after a two-month absence during which she caught COVID-19 and dealt with what she called a “massive range of symptoms.”
“Definitely the worst illness I've experienced for a very long time,” Konta said in an interview with The Associated Press.
