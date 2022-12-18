Brink delivers on both ends, Stanford rallies past Tennessee

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 21 points, a season-best 17 rebounds, six blocked shots to match her career high and a key 3-pointer before the third-quarter buzzer that gave Stanford much-needed momentum, and the second-ranked Cardinal rallied past Tennessee 77-70 on Sunday.
Haley Jones contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds while Hannah Jump scored 19 points and knocked down a decisive 3 with 1:15 left as Stanford (11-1) overcame long scoring lapses coming off a two-week break for final exams to win its sixth straight.