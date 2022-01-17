Bridges scores 38, Hornets beat Knicks without Ball BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 17, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Miles Bridges scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, leading the Charlotte Hornets to a 97-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.
Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak.