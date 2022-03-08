Bridges' blocked shot saves Suns in 102-99 win over Magic DICK SCANLON, Associated Press March 8, 2022 Updated: March 8, 2022 10:53 p.m.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeAndre Ayton and Landry Shamet scored 21 points each and Mikal Bridges blocked a potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to help the Phoenix Suns hold off the Orlando Magic 102-99 Tuesday night.
After Cameron Payne's two free throws put the Suns up by three with 6.9 seconds left, Orlando's Franz Wagner put up a 3-pointer that Bridges deflected.