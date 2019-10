Braves LHP Keuchel to start Game 4 of NLDS on short rest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Atlanta Braves left-hander Dallas Keuchel will start Game 4 of the NL Division Series on short rest.

The 31-year-old Keuchel started the series opener on Thursday, allowing one run in 4 2/3 innings in Atlanta's 7-6 loss to St. Louis. He threw 42 of his 74 pitches for strikes.

The 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 19 starts this season after signing a one-year deal on June 7.

Atlanta is one win away from advancing to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.

Dakota Hudson will start for the Cardinals on Monday. The rookie right-hander is making his postseason debut after going 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA this season.

