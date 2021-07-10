Braves' Acuña carted off with apparent right leg injury

MIAMI (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears Saturday after appearing to injure his leg chasing a fly ball in Miami.

Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. He slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing toward his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.