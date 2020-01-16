Bradley overcomes Missouri St. run with its own for the win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nate Kennell tied a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bradley beat Missouri State 91-78 on Wednesday.

The Braves led 51-41 at halftime before Missouri State emerged from the break on a 22-6 run and led 63-57 when Lamont West buried a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.

Bradley turned it around and outscored the Bears 18-11 in a 71/2-minute span and took the lead for good when Ville Tahvanainen buried a 3 to make it 75-72 with 4:35 to go.

Ja'Shon Henry had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Bradley (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Danya Kingsby scored 12 points and Darrell Brown 12 with and eight assists. Bradley posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Keandre Cook had 22 points for the Bears (8-10, 2-3), West 14 and Gaige Prim 13.

Bradley plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Evansville on the road on Saturday.

