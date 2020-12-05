Bradley leads Toledo past winless N. Illinois 41-24

Recommended Video:

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 41-24 on Saturday.

Toledo (3-2, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) broke the game in open in the fourth quarter after the two played to a 17-all tie in the first half and a scoreless third quarter.

Thomas Cluckey's 22-yard field goal with 11:31 left to play ended an 11-play, 51-yard drive. Northern Illinois, now winless in five games, punted on its following drive.

That set up the Rockets for a seven-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Bradley throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Blackmon with 4:48 left. After the Huskies turned it over on downs, Micah Kelly ran for a 25-yard touchdown run to put it out of reach.

In what was Bradley's third-career start, he completed 29 of 44 passes with a pair of interceptions, one of which was tipped near the line of scrimmage.

Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught six passes for 110 yards and a touchdown and Isaiah Winstead hauled in eight catches for 106 yards for the Rockets.

For the Huskies, Ross Bowers threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, Harrison Waylee ran for 114 yards and a score and Tyrice Richie had seven catches for 111 yards and a TD.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25