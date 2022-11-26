Bradley 83, Merrimack 41

Derkack 5-12 3-4 13, Derring 1-6 0-0 3, McKoy 2-5 0-0 5, Stinson 0-1 4-5 4, Reid 1-10 2-3 5, Bennett 1-9 2-3 4, Savage 2-9 0-0 6, Etumnu 0-0 0-2 0, Filchner 0-2 1-2 1, Black 0-0 0-0 0, Emery 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Legris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-56 12-19 41.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute