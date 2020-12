MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Davion Bradford had a career-high 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Rudi Williams scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the second half and Kansas State held on to beat Milwaukee 76-75 on Friday night.

Bradford, a freshman who went into the game with 22 career points, also grabbed a season-high seven rebounds and blocked two shots. Williams, a junior transfer from Northeast Oklahoma A&M, hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range.