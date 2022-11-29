Bouchard, Draisaitl help Oilers beat Panthers 4-3 in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored the tying goal with 5 seconds remaining in the third period and Leon Draisaitl got the winner 22 seconds into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night.
Bouchard took a desperate shot from the slot late in regulation and beat Panthers goalie Spencer Knight stick side for his third of the season to tie it. Early in the extra period, Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and scored his 13th for the win. The 27-second gap marked the shortest time between a team scoring a regulation goal and an OT goal in NHL history.