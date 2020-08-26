Bou, Bunbury each score, New England tops DC United 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gustavo Bou and Teal Bunbury scored in the first half, and the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 2-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 45 minutes because of severe weather.

New England (2-1-4) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. United (1-3-3) is winless in five games and scoreless in its last three.

Bou opened the scoring in the 26th minute after forcing a defensive turnover, taking two touches and sending a shot from distance past goalkeeper Bill Hamid at the near post.

Six minutes later, the match was delayed because of lightning in the area. After the restart, Bunbury headed in a corner kick in the 38th for a 2-0 lead.

Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for D.C. United in the 72nd after a handball was called on Alexander Buttner following a video review.

