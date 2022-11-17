Boston U. 102, Hartford 66

Kimbrough 1-5 0-0 2, Pavlidis 4-6 0-0 8, Dunne 4-8 2-2 14, Henderson 4-10 0-0 11, McClain 8-14 1-1 19, Hobbs 0-1 0-0 0, Webley 1-3 2-2 4, B.Jones 2-2 3-3 8, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 8-8 66.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute