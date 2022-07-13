Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays third. Josh Lowe walks. Francisco Mejia singles to right field. Josh Lowe to second. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Francisco Mejia out at second. Josh Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Yandy Diaz to third. Josh Lowe scores. Harold Ramirez singles to shallow right field. Ji-Man Choi to second. Yandy Diaz scores. Isaac Paredes lines out to deep right field to Rob Refsnyder. Jonathan Aranda strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Red sox 0.