Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Red sox first. Trevor Story singles to shortstop. Rafael Devers called out on strikes. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. Trevor Story to third. Alex Verdugo singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Trevor Story scores. Kike Hernandez singles to left field. Alex Verdugo to second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. grounds out to second base, Brandon Lowe to Ji-Man Choi. Kike Hernandez to second. Alex Verdugo to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Bobby Dalbec lines out to deep right field to Manuel Margot.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Rays 0.