Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Yandy Diaz reaches on error. Fielding error by Rafael Devers. Wander Franco walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Austin Meadows flies out to center field to Danny Santana. Randy Arozarena singles to shortstop. Wander Franco to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Manuel Margot pops out to shallow infield to Bobby Dalbec. Francisco Mejia singles to shallow left field, advances to 2nd. Randy Arozarena to third. Wander Franco scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Throwing error by Xander Bogaerts. Brandon Lowe called out on strikes.

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on. Rays 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Danny Santana walks. Alex Verdugo singles to left field. Danny Santana to second. J.D. Martinez doubles. Alex Verdugo scores. Danny Santana scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow center field. J.D. Martinez to third. Rafael Devers out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. J.D. Martinez scores. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Christian Vazquez flies out to shallow right field to Manuel Margot. Kike Hernandez hit by pitch. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Rays 2.

Rays fifth. Kevin Kiermaier hit by pitch. Yandy Diaz singles to second base. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Wander Franco homers to left field. Yandy Diaz scores. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Austin Meadows flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Manuel Margot called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 5, Rays 5.

Red sox eleventh. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow left field. Connor Wong to third. Rafael Devers doubles to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts scores. Connor Wong scores. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow right field. Rafael Devers scores. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shallow infield, Wander Franco to Yandy Diaz. Hunter Renfroe to second. Kike Hernandez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Brandon Lowe. Hunter Renfroe scores. Bobby Dalbec flies out to deep right field to Brandon Lowe.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 9, Rays 5.