Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Recommended Video:

Yankees third. Luke Voit singles to shallow center field. Aaron Hicks walks. Luke Voit to second. Gio Urshela grounds out to shallow infield, Mitch Moreland to Colten Brewer. Aaron Hicks to second. Luke Voit to third. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep right field. Aaron Hicks scores. Luke Voit scores. Mike Tauchman pops out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Gary Sanchez grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Arauz to Mitch Moreland.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox fourth. Alex Verdugo homers to right field. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base, Luke Voit to Gerrit Cole. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 1.

Yankees fifth. Aaron Hicks flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Gio Urshela lines out to deep right field to Kevin Pillar. Gleyber Torres singles to left field. Mike Tauchman doubles to left field. Gleyber Torres scores. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Mike Tauchman scores. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 1.

Yankees seventh. Aaron Hicks pops out to shallow infield to Mitch Moreland. Gio Urshela singles to shortstop. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Gio Urshela to third. Mike Tauchman singles to deep center field. Gleyber Torres to second. Gio Urshela scores. Gary Sanchez called out on strikes. Clint Frazier doubles to shallow left field. Mike Tauchman scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Brett Gardner grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Arauz to Mitch Moreland.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 8, Red sox 1.

Red sox eighth. Kevin Pillar walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Kevin Pillar to second. Jonathan Arauz singles to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Kevin Pillar to third. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jonathan Arauz out at second. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Kevin Pillar scores. Rafael Devers singles to shallow right field. Alex Verdugo to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. J.D. Martinez called out on strikes. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 8, Red sox 3.

Yankees eighth. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow left field. Luke Voit walks. DJ LeMahieu to second. Aaron Hicks lines out to deep right center field to Kevin Pillar. Gio Urshela flies out to right field to Kevin Pillar. Tyler Wade singles to right field. Luke Voit to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Mike Tauchman singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Tyler Wade to third. Luke Voit scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Gary Sanchez flies out to deep left field to Alex Verdugo.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 10, Red sox 3.