Boston-Miami Runs

Red sox sixth. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Miguel Rojas to Jesus Aguilar. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Rafael Devers reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alex Verdugo out at second. Xander Bogaerts singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers to third. J.D. Martinez walks. Xander Bogaerts to second. Kevin Plawecki singles to left field. J.D. Martinez to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Rafael Devers scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Kevin Plawecki to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Tzu-Wei Lin strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 2, Marlins 0.

Red sox seventh. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Christian Arroyo singles to shallow center field. Alex Verdugo singles to left center field. Christian Arroyo to third. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Christian Arroyo scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right center field. J.D. Martinez grounds out to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts out at second.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 5, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Garrett Cooper singles to left field. Miguel Rojas walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Jorge Alfaro pinch-hitting for Jazz Chisholm. Jorge Alfaro singles to right field. Miguel Rojas to third. Garrett Cooper scores. Chad Wallach doubles to deep left center field. Jorge Alfaro to third. Miguel Rojas scores. Corey Dickerson strikes out swinging. Starling Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Jorge Alfaro scores. Jesus Aguilar called out on strikes.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Marlins 3.