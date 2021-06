Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Hunter Dozier. Rafael Devers grounds out to shortstop, Adalberto Mondesi to Hunter Dozier. Hunter Renfroe walks. Kike Hernandez homers to left field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Bobby Dalbec singles to left center field. Kevin Plawecki lines out to deep left center field to Michael A. Taylor.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Royals 0.

Royals second. Adalberto Mondesi doubles to center field. Kelvin Gutierrez grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Hunter Dozier singles to right field. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Jarrod Dyson grounds out to shallow infield, Nathan Eovaldi to Bobby Dalbec. Hunter Dozier to second. Michael A. Taylor reaches on error. Hunter Dozier to third. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Fielding error by Bobby Dalbec. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Royals 1.

Royals third. Whit Merrifield singles to right field. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow infield, Nathan Eovaldi to Bobby Dalbec. Whit Merrifield to second. Salvador Perez singles to center field. Whit Merrifield scores. Adalberto Mondesi doubles to shallow right field. Salvador Perez to third. Kelvin Gutierrez walks. Hunter Dozier called out on strikes. Jarrod Dyson doubles to left center field. Kelvin Gutierrez to third. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Salvador Perez scores. Michael A. Taylor called out on strikes.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Red sox 2.

Royals sixth. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Marwin Gonzalez to Bobby Dalbec. Nicky Lopez singles to shallow right field. Whit Merrifield homers to left field. Nicky Lopez scores. Carlos Santana singles to right field. Salvador Perez singles to shallow infield. Carlos Santana to second. Adalberto Mondesi called out on strikes. Kelvin Gutierrez walks. Salvador Perez to second. Carlos Santana to third. Hunter Dozier singles to shallow center field. Kelvin Gutierrez to second. Salvador Perez to third. Carlos Santana scores. Jarrod Dyson grounds out to shortstop, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Royals 7, Red sox 2.

Red sox eighth. Rafael Devers homers to center field. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Kike Hernandez walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Bobby Dalbec called out on strikes. Christian Vazquez walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Hunter Renfroe to third. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shallow center field. Christian Vazquez out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 7, Red sox 3.