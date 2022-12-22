Boston College 86, CCSU 35

Kenefick 2-5 0-0 4, Rohkohl 2-4 1-2 5, Jenkins 2-8 2-2 7, Lanpher 1-4 1-2 3, Toppin 1-9 2-2 4, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Bastida 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 2-4 0-0 5, Pizzitola 0-0 0-0 0, Sentance 0-1 0-0 0, Bruen 0-1 0-0 0, Napoli 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-4 2-2 5, Totals 12-47 8-10 35
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies