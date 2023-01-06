Boston College 79, No. 10 NC State 71

Gakdeng 6-11 5-6 17, Daley 1-6 5-8 7, Lacey 4-12 1-4 12, Mair 4-11 5-5 15, Waggoner 10-17 3-3 23, VanTimmeren 2-3 0-0 5, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 19-26 79
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies