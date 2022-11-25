Boston College 75, Morgan St. 34

Addison 1-6 1-2 3, Shepherd 2-7 1-2 5, Henson 4-12 5-6 13, Shianne Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-8 1-2 5, Anderson 1-2 1-2 3, McCrae 0-0 0-0 0, Bumbray 1-3 0-0 3, Oduah 0-3 0-0 0, Black 0-1 1-4 1, Butler 0-3 0-2 0, Gabrielle Johnson 0-3 1-2 1, Totals 11-48 11-22 34
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute