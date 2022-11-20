Boston College 73, Providence 64

Archibald 0-4 0-0 0, Olsen 8-13 3-3 19, Crooms 10-16 5-6 25, Farrell 1-8 0-0 3, Scott 1-5 4-6 6, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 1-3 0-0 2, Sampson 0-1 0-0 0, Huerter 3-10 0-0 9, Totals 24-61 12-15 64
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute