Boston College 71, George Mason 56

Bickerstaff 3-6 0-1 6, Penha 5-10 0-2 11, Ashton-Langford 7-15 2-2 17, Langford 4-10 1-2 9, Zackery 2-5 3-5 7, McGlockton 3-4 2-2 8, Kelley 2-3 2-2 7, Madsen 2-5 0-0 5, Mighty 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-58 11-18 71.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute