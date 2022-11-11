Boston College 70, Detroit 66

Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Davis 6-19 0-2 15, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 2-8 2-3 6, Stone 8-14 2-2 22, LeGreair 1-1 0-0 2, Parks 0-0 2-2 2, Moss 1-5 1-1 3, Koka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 7-10 66.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1