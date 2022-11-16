Boston College 64, Northeastern 59

Gakdeng 3-8 0-0 6, Lacey 4-10 0-0 11, Mair 1-4 2-4 4, Todd 3-8 2-2 9, Waggoner 7-15 4-6 18, VanTimmeren 2-4 0-0 4, Lezama 0-1 0-0 0, Daley 3-9 5-6 12, Totals 23-59 13-18 64
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute