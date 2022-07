Red sox first. Jarren Duran homers to center field. Rafael Devers grounds out to first base, P.J. Higgins to Adrian Sampson. J.D. Martinez singles to left field. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to third. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shortstop. Xander Bogaerts out at second.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Cubs 0.

Red sox second. Trevor Story reaches on error. Fielding error by Patrick Wisdom. Franchy Cordero singles to center field. Trevor Story to second. Christian Vazquez walks. Franchy Cordero to second. Trevor Story to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Christian Vazquez scores. Franchy Cordero scores. Trevor Story scores. Jarren Duran grounds out to shallow infield, Adrian Sampson to P.J. Higgins. Rafael Devers grounds out to second base, Christopher Morel to P.J. Higgins. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Cubs 0.

Cubs fifth. P.J. Higgins walks. Nelson Velazquez triples to deep center field. P.J. Higgins scores. Andrelton Simmons flies out to shallow center field to Jarren Duran. Christopher Morel grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero. Nelson Velazquez scores. Willson Contreras walks. Ian Happ singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to second. Patrick Wisdom hit by pitch. Ian Happ to second. Willson Contreras to third. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Narciso Crook. Rafael Ortega walks. Patrick Wisdom to second. Ian Happ to third. Willson Contreras scores. Alfonso Rivas pinch-hitting for Yan Gomes. Alfonso Rivas flies out to deep center field to Jarren Duran.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 4, Cubs 3.

Red sox sixth. Alex Verdugo lines out to center field to Rafael Ortega. Trevor Story singles to second base. Franchy Cordero strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez singles to shallow center field. Trevor Story to second. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Jackie Bradley Jr.. Rob Refsnyder walks. Christian Vazquez to second. Trevor Story to third. Jarren Duran singles to shallow center field. Rob Refsnyder to second. Christian Vazquez out at home. Trevor Story scores.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 5, Cubs 3.

Cubs sixth. P.J. Higgins strikes out swinging. Nelson Velazquez flies out to left field to Alex Verdugo. Andrelton Simmons walks. Christopher Morel homers to left field. Andrelton Simmons scores. Willson Contreras walks. Ian Happ doubles to right center field. Willson Contreras to third. Patrick Wisdom walks. Patrick Wisdom to second. Ian Happ to third. Willson Contreras scores. Nico Hoerner pinch-hitting for Rafael Ortega. Nico Hoerner walks. Alfonso Rivas called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 6, Red sox 5.