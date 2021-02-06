Boston Bruins Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 6, 2021 Boston Bruins POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 37 Patrice Bergeron 11 6 9 15 5 2 4 1 1 42 .143 F 63 Brad Marchand 11 7 8 15 6 2 2 1 0 32 .219 D 73 Charlie McAvoy 11 1 9 10 4 10 0 0 0 19 .053 F 46 David Krejci 11 0 9 9 1 8 0 0 0 20 .000 F 21 Nick Ritchie 11 4 5 9 -3 4 4 0 0 25 .160 F 88 David Pastrnak 4 5 3 8 3 0 2 0 0 22 .227 F 12 Craig Smith 10 3 2 5 1 6 0 0 2 30 .100 F 13 Charlie Coyle 11 2 2 4 -3 4 0 0 0 17 .118 D 25 Brandon Carlo 11 2 1 3 5 6 0 0 1 12 .167 D 48 Matt Grzelcyk 5 0 3 3 2 8 0 0 0 13 .000 F 52 Sean Kuraly 11 2 1 3 2 8 0 0 2 19 .105 F 10 Anders Bjork 11 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 4 .000 D 55 Jeremy Lauzon 11 0 2 2 -3 6 0 0 0 18 .000 F 14 Chris Wagner 11 1 1 2 -1 6 0 0 0 19 .053 D 67 Jakub Zboril 11 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 9 .000 F 74 Jake DeBrusk 6 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 9 .000 F 11 Trent Frederic 11 0 1 1 0 5 0 0 0 11 .000 D 86 Kevan Miller 11 0 1 1 -2 9 0 0 0 11 .000 F 23 Jack Studnicka 6 1 0 1 -2 0 0 0 0 6 .167 F 0 Anton Blidh 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 75 Connor Clifton 6 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 7 .000 F 28 Ondrej Kase 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 83 Karson Kuhlman 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 26 Par Lindholm 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 11 34 62 96 16 103 12 2 6 351 .097 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 24 43 67 -18 93 5 0 3 258 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Tuukka Rask 7 432 2.36 5 1 1 0 17 167 0.898 0 0 0 41 Jaroslav Halak 4 244 1.72 3 0 1 0 7 91 0.923 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 11 680 2.18 8 1 2 0 24 258 .907 34 62 103 OPPONENT TOTALS 11 680 3.0 3 4 4 1 33 350 .903 24 43 93 More for youSportsBueckers posts second straight 30-point game as No. 3...By Doug BonjourSportsSeton Hall at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges