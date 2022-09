Red sox third. Connor Wong doubles to deep center field. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo lines out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Connor Wong to third. Xander Bogaerts homers to right field. Connor Wong scores. Rafael Devers walks. Trevor Story strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Orioles 0.

Orioles sixth. Kyle Stowers called out on strikes. Cedric Mullins singles to left field. Adley Rutschman walks. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander walks. Adley Rutschman to second. Cedric Mullins to third. Anthony Santander to second. Adley Rutschman to third. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle walks. Gunnar Henderson singles to right field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Anthony Santander scores. Adley Rutschman scores. Ramon Urias pops out to shallow right field to Triston Casas. Rougned Odor flies out to deep left center field to Tommy Pham.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 3, Red sox 2.