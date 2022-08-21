Boston-Baltimore Runs

Orioles first. Cedric Mullins singles to left field. Adley Rutschman singles to left field. Cedric Mullins to second. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Adley Rutschman to second. Cedric Mullins scores. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to center field to Kike Hernandez. Adley Rutschman to third. Kyle Stowers strikes out swinging. Ramon Urias singles to second base. Anthony Santander to second. Adley Rutschman scores. Austin Hays lines out to shortstop to Rafael Devers.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 2, Red sox 0.