Boston-Baltimore Runs

Red sox fourth. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to second base, Ramon Urias to Pat Valaika. Rafael Devers reaches on error to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Matt Harvey. Christian Vazquez grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Pat Valaika. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Rafael Devers scores. Franchy Cordero walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Franchy Cordero scores. Hunter Renfroe scores. Marwin Gonzalez pops out to shortstop to Maikel Franco.
4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Orioles 0.